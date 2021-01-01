From house of troy
House of Troy ZLEDZ36 Zenith Single Light 6-1/4" High Integrated LED Picture Light Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Picture Lights In-Line Switch
Advertisement
House of Troy ZLEDZ36 Zenith Single Light 6-1/4" High Integrated LED Picture Light FeaturesConstructed of metalHas metal shadeIntegrated 13.5 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Made in AmericaETL rated DimensionsHeight: 6-1/4"Width: 36"Extension: 10"Depth: 10"Shade Width: 36"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1080Watts Per Bulb: 13.5 wattsWattage: 13.5 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI In-Line Switch Satin Brass