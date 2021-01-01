ZLDGYG SMDMM USB C HUB TypeC to USB 3.0 HUB HDMI-compatibe VGA Adapter 3 Dock 3.5mm Audio RJ45 Adapter

Take-up design, no entanglement for carrying, reserved wire-receiving slot, making it more convenient for you to go out and carry. PD charging, while charging without power loss, 87W high-power transmission, save your time, efficient and safer. Gigabit Ethernet port, wired connection is more stable, office, game, download is fast and reliable, and unimpeded. 4K high-definition, small details are in sight, HDMI interface and VGA interface can be connected to display at the same time. The USB interface, the transmission speed can reach 5Gbps, the external equipment is more convenient to use.