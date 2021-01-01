ZLDAN Gaming Headphones Wired Girl Pink Stereo Large Headphone Noise Canceling Headphone with Microphone

Active Noise Cancelling technology. Significant noise reduction for travel, work and anywhere in between Fashionable Style and High Synchronous Rate: The perfect portable on ear headphones offer sleek style and an excellent on-the-go choice for keeping you in sync with sound that inspires for various head shapes Ears are completely wrapped by skin-friendly protein leather which presents the ultra-comfortable wearing experience Exclusively made for professional gamers you can enjoy your games for a long time without any pain Deep, accurate bass response, extended frequency range Balanced Audio performance at any volume