ZK14-AB Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale, Standard, Silver On Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Accurate, elegant, easy-to-use digital kitchen scale for your largest and smallest cooking projects - weighs up to 11.24 lbs (5100 grams) with precise graduations of 0.05 oz (1 gram). Automatic Unit Button instantly converts between 5 units of measurements (g, lbs, lbs: oz, oz, ml) and displays results on an easy-to-read LCD screen - e.g. easily convert 539 grams to 1.188 pounds to 1 pound 3 ounces to 19.01 ounces to 539 ml. Precision Tare Button calculates the net weight of your ingredients by automatically subtracting the weight of any bowl or container. Features a newly enlarged weighing platform finished in elegant chrome, and 2 large buttons that generate an audible click confirmation. Cleans and stores easily. Runs on 2 AAA batteries (included) that automatically power-off after 2-minutes to preserve battery life, and an easy-access battery compartment (no screwdriver needed). Satisfaction Guaranteed.