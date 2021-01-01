Monogram ZISB420DN 42 Inch Wide 24.6 Cu. Ft. Side By Side Refrigerator with External Dispenser - Panel Ready Custom Panel Refrigeration Appliances

Monogram ZISB420DN 42 Inch Wide 24.6 Cu. Ft. Side By Side Refrigerator with External Dispenser - Panel Ready Features: With 24.6 cubic feet refrigerator space and 8.84 cubic feet freezer space, you can store all your fresh and frozen foods Light columns in the freezer and fresh food compartments extend the full length of the interior and LED lighting located inside the vegetable and climate-control drawers illuminate contents without compromising space WiFi capable smart device allows control from your smart phone Adjustable glass shelves easily accommodate party trays and platters External water and ice dispenser for on-demand refreshment Covered under 2 year limited 5 year sealed system manufacturer warranties Includes custom full length visor handles, compatible with custom handles Specifications: Refrigerator Capacity: 24.6 Cu. Ft. Freezer Capacity: 8.84 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity: 24.6 Cu. Ft. Bulb Type: LED Counter Depth: Yes Crisper Bins: Yes Gallon Door Storage: Yes Height: 84" Depth: 25-3/8" Width: 42" Amperage: 20A Voltage: 115V Side by Side Full Size Refrigerators Custom Panel