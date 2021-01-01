Zip Upholstered Lounge Chair by Bernhardt Design (5870BL_3110_070)

The Zip Upholstered Lounge Chair is versatile and can be used as modular seating to create a comfortable unique configuration. It is compromised of a single or corner seat module where the zippers on the sides interlock the pieces to create the configuration desired. Fully upholstered with flange stitch detailing and leather handle on the back of the chair. A non-slip fabric is applied to the bottom. This product is Greengaurd certified.