Loloi II Zion ZIO-03 Charcoal / Slate Traditional 18" x 18" Sample

The chic rugs from our Zion collection perfectly blend contemporary design with trendy eclectic motifs, crafting high-end expressions that can effortlessly revitalize your décor space. Durable in construction, the Zion collection is power loomed of polyester. Offers long life, maintaining its texture, color, and overall beauty for years to come. These fashion-forward rugs embody eclectic design that permeate throughout leading trends in the industry, providing high-end demeanor at an affortable price. Featuring a charcoal color base with slate gray design accents. These power loomed designs are intricately crafted using cutting edge technology that allows for durability and detail that can't be replicated by hand. Canvas backing, rug pad recommended to prevent slipping.