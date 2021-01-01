From f.d elecman
ZIF CE to SATA 18 CE ZIF HDD to SATA Serial ATA 7+15Pin 22Pin Adapter Converter with 2 CablesSATA M to CEZIF
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 1.One end of the CE to SATA Converter is ZIF / CE connector and another end is 7+15 pin SATA male connector. with screw fixing hole, Equipped with two CE hard drive cables 2.1.8' ZIF/CE Drive to SATA cable or host socket 3.This Adapter is recommended to be used for backups or direct data transfers. 4.Supports Win98/SE, 2000, 2002, XP, Vista, Windows 7 & Mac OS v8.6 or above 5.Support hot swap, No need extra power adapter and any drivers.