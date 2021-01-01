Ziemer 1 - Light Single Dome Pendant

16" Warehouse Shade Stem Pendant, 24" of Stem, Sloped Ceiling Canopy,Features:.Medium Base Socket, 200WFixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: DomeNumber of Lights: 1Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Finish: Shade Included: YesShade Material: MetalShade Color: Hand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Wood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: Damp;DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: A21Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 200Power Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: United StatesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAWITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: RodSpefications:CE Certified: BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoRoHS Compliant: ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: NoFIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: NoISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Weight: 8Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: NoOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): 34.75Body Height - Top to Bottom: 8.75Body Width - Side to Side: 16Body Depth - Front to Back: 16Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width -