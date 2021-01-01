Zichichi Abstract Gray Area Rug

This contemporary rug resembles a well-traveled stone path. Its classic distressed design argues that perhaps the pass less traveled isn’t the best choice after all, especially when this design looks so eye-catching. With lighter accents flecked throughout, this area rug is anything but flat. Full of life and dimension, the easy-care fabric is perfect for any high-traffic space in your home. Add something that seamlessly blends modern and old-world styles to your home with this area rug. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'