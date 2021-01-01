Monogram ZIBS240N 24 Inch Wide Right Handing Beverage Center with Built-In Ice Maker Stainless Steel Beverage Appliances Beverage Coolers

Monogram ZIBS240N 24 Inch Wide Right Handing Beverage Center with Built-In Ice Maker Features: Provide precise temperature settings for cooling all types of beverages, and a LED display allows easy viewing of temperatures Automatic icemaker with removable ice bin makes up to 8 pounds of ice per day Spacious interior with removable spill proof glass shelves and full-extension wine racks Accommodates beverages and fresh foods of all types and sizes, and puts them all within easy reach Soft interior LED lighting automatically illuminates when the door is open, but can be activated by an internal on / off switch Fully finished on all sides to allow installation virtually anywhere in the home Flush inset installation capability allows near-seamless integration with surrounding cabinetry Covered under a 2 year limited parts and labor with 5 year limited sealed system manufacturer warranty Requires either the Minimalist (ZXGP1H1CPSS) or Statement (ZXGP1H1PPSS) handle for proper use (sold separately) Specifications: Total Capacity: 4.25 Cu. Ft. UL Approved Bulb Type: LED Reversible Door: Yes Depth: 23-3/16" Height: 34-1/8" Width: 23-1/2" Stainless Steel