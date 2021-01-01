From evesky

Zhongyu 1PCS BLE4.0 Bluetooth NRF51822 Module 2.4G Wireless Communication Module Mother Board Expansion Development Board Kit

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Zhongyu 1PCS BLE4.0 Bluetooth NRF51822 Module 2.4G Wireless.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com