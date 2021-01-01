ZHAORU-End Tables Computer Desk Folding Table Sitting Bed with Desk Notebook Small Table Lazy Table Student Dormitory Study Table (Size: 60cm)

?Desktop design: the desktop is smooth and delicate, wear-resistant and durable, smooth and smooth, rounded table corner is safer and easy to care? Panel design: solid bamboo thickened plate, solid bamboo solid board, thickness up to 18mm, strong and reliable, natural and environmentally friendly, no deformation, long service life? Load-bearing design: strong load-bearing performance, thick table top and sturdy table corner design, ensuring excellent load-bearing performance of the table, no need to worry about heavy objects damage to the table during use. No need to install: Open and use, the four legs are designed with special folding buckles. The structure is stable after opening, the product does not need to be installed, it is easy to use and easy to use. Product size: 60cm: 60 * 40 * 26cm; 70cm: 70 * 40 * 31cm; 80cm: 80 * 48 * 36cm; (1cm = 0.4 inches); size error 2-3 cm or so