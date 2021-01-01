ZHAORU-End Tables Bed Desk Folding Table College Dormitory Laptop Desk Bedroom Multifunctional Lazy Small Table Simple

? Large load-bearing, sturdy and durable. 12mm thickened desktop is not easy to break, high load-bearing, more sturdy, 1 second folding, easy to store? Hardware reinforcement, steel carbon paint bracket, environmental protection technology, one for one convenient use, metal reinforcement is safer? Multi-function card slot design, computer, IPad, keyboard can be placed, easy to use and more comfortable. MDF sheet is waterproof and easy to clean? Cotton pad foot design, non-slip design, personalized and intimate design, non-slip and stable without damaging the sheets, thick anti-skid and wear-resistant EPE tube, 360° safety care, galvanized table legs. Bold pipe, anti-pressure is not shaken? Product size: 60 * 40 * 28cm; (1cm = 0.4 inches); size error 2-3 cm or so