During the past years zero radius design kitchen sinks have been a very popular choice for kitchen upgrades and new houses building. The crisp, zero radius seam of this sink becomes an essential design element and visual attention in the kitchen. The sink is a companion to professional style appliances and an ideal complement to stone, quartz and solid surface countertops. Suitable for all kitchen designs, modern and contemporary or classical and traditional. The apron sink is crafted from high quality heavy duty 16-gauge premium grade 304 stainless steel. This kitchen prep bar sink will make a sleek update to your gourmet kitchen with is 304 stainless steel construction and under mount design. Full 10 in. apron depth and side depths compliments any mounting styles. The thick and solid construction ensure that this wide sink will hold up to everyday use and resist corrosion. Ensure your home is well equipped with this practical yet elegant kitchen essential. Fully protected by extra thick heavy duty sound guard undercoating and sound deadening pads for noise reduction. Kingsman Hardware Zero Radius Farmhouse Apron Front 36-in x 21-in Stainless Steel Double Offset Bowl Kitchen Sink | EFE3621-EYT7