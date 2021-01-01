Zevro Zero Gravity Wall-Mount 12 Canister Magnetic Spice Rack Plastic and Steel - Black

Zevro by Honey-Can-Do KCH-06101 Zero Gravity Wall-Mounted Spice Rack, Black. The Zero Gravity Magnetic Spice Rack lives up to its name, as the spice canisters can be placed on or hung below the included stainless steel accent shelf or any other magnetic surface. Each canister includes a rubber foot which prevents scratching and also allows it to be placed on vertical surfaces. This spice stand includes 12 spice canisters, accent shelf and self-adhesive labels for spices. Each canister has a pour control system with three settings, including closed, sprinkle and pour.