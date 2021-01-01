Advertisement
Buy Zen™ Series 73 Short Handle 5 Piece Brush Set C at Michaels. com. Ideal for classrooms, workshops, studios and craft rooms - choose from five filament shapes and sizes! These brushes are designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate and advanced artists working in a variety of mediums. Ideal for classrooms, workshops, studios and craft rooms. Details: Includes 5 assorted brushes Metallized waterproof handle Exclusive filament and hair blends For use with mixed mediumsContents: 1" wash brush 1/4" angular brush #8 filbert brush #14 shader brush 20/0 spotter brush | Zen™ Series 73 Short Handle 5 Piece Brush Set C Paint By Royal Brush | Michaels®