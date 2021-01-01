From loving kindness meditation society
Loving Kindness Meditation Society Zen Meditating Sloth Breathe Mindfulness Compassion Kindness Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Loving Kindness Novelty Colorful Zen Calm Peace Sloth. Share Loving Kindness to the Sloth natural habitat. Great gift for Calm Yoga Meditation Insight Metta Meditation Birthday, Holiday or Christmas for Sloth lovers and fan, Eco Friendly Meditation outfit Metta Meditation puts more value on our mental health. Wearing this design will give people a sense of happiness and well wishes. Best gift for teacher, friend, family, classmate. Perfect for Souvenir Holiday, Birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving & Halloween 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only