From bonsai tree gifts

Bonsai Tree Gifts Zen Buddhist Flock of Birds Japanese Art Bonsai Tree Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

If you love the Japanese culture and the beautiful nature and gardens in Japan then this bonsai design is exactly for you! A bonsai tree is a symbol of Zen Buddhism and it is an important part in Japanese aesthetics! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com