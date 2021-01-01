From first deal
ZEMISMART MES25S 1800W Tuya Wifi Curtain Motor EU/US Plug Switch Control Automatic Electric APP Voice Control Roller Blinds Shutter Motor-EU Plug
Advertisement
Attention:-The Smart Curtain Switch is necessary to work with the tubular motor together to realize the automation and intelligent control to your house curtains. If you need to control the roller blind shutter motor smartly, buy the Smart Curtain Switch Together. Specification: Item Name: Tubular Curtain Blinds Motor with wifi Smart SwitchItem No.: 25S-2/28Motor Diameter: 25mmDriving Tube Diameter: 38mmVoltage: AC100V - 240V (60/50Hz)Rated Current: 0.3ARated Torque: 2N.