Zelotes F15 2.4G Professional Wireless Gaming Mouse with USB Receiver,5 Adjustable 4800DPI Levels, 9 Buttons Mice for.

Product features 1. Support two operating modes of 'Wireless' and 'Wired' This Mouse support two operating modes of 'Wireless' and 'Wired', work with a USB recevier for 'Wireless' mode, and work with USB cable for 'Wired' mode, charging cable included. 2. Quick thumb function Fast forward or Backward when browsing the web, folder forward or backward function in the same window 3. firepower button Click once is equal to three times the firepower of the left button clicks Product Specifications Product parameters: Product model: F-15 Button: 9 Keys Programmable Engine: Optical Distance: 10m Resolution: 1000-1600-2400-3200-4800DPI Frequency:2405MHz-2476MHz Battery Capacity:400mA Working voltage/current: 3.7A 4mA Button life: 12 million times Roller life: 1.2 million revolutions Response rate: 125Hz-1000Hz Maximum acceleration: 20G Product Size: 122* 76 * 40 mm Product weight: 110±5g Package included 1x gaming mouse 1x receiver 1x charging cable 1x user manual