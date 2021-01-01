From maxi-matic
Zelotes Ergonomic 7200 DPI LED Optical Wired Gaming Mouse Mice 7 Buttons Compatible Mac Pro Gamer PC Laptop Desktop NotebookBlack BlackT80
Advertisement
High-end optical engine and up to 7200 DPI resolution. Five dpi levels - 1000/ 1600/ 2400/ 3200/ 7200, every dpi with different LED indicator colors when changing. With 7 color breathing lights that make a mystery game atmosphere for you. Human ergonomic design, comfortable hand feeling, reducing fatigue. All copper with magnetic ring and anti-jamming nylon braided line.