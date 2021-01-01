Marazzi Zellige Bosco 4 in. x 4 in. Glazed Ceramic Wall Tile (5.81 sq. ft. / case)

Bring color movement and interest to your kitchen or bath with the Zellige collection, by Marazzi. This Zellige Bosco 4 in. x 4 in. glazed ceramic wall tile features a spectrum of varying greens, from dune-grass to emerald, and its texture gives the illusion of color movement. Because of ceramic tile's durability and versatility, this zellige-look is a great choice for backsplashes, showers walls, and tub surrounds. Pair it with a coordinating floor tile for a luxurious look in any room.