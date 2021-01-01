ZEISS Classic Planar ZE T 1.4/50 Standard Camera Lens for Canon EF-Mount SLR/DSLR Cameras

ZEISS T ANTI-REFLECTIVE COATING: The optical elements of ZEISS lenses feature T anti-reflective coating on all surfaces and an optical design that guarantees images of superior brilliance at all times, even in unfavourable lighting conditions. IDEAL APERTURE WITH NINE BLADES: The finely tuned features of the optical design on ZEISS SLR lenses ensure a spectacualr bokeh, with particularly harmonious effect of the blurred areas of the image. The nine diaphragm blades and the resulting, virtually circular aperture on ZEISS SLR lenses are crucial to favorable rendition of highlights in the foreground and background. EXCELLENT IMAGE QUALITY: ZEISS lenses offer the highest possible standards in terms of performance, reliability and, of course, image quality. Quite simply, they are superior in every way. You can count on highly advanced flare control for crisp and brilliant images, and virtually zero geometric distortion, ensuring precise accuracy when reproducing shapes - especially u