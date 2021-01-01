From jaipur living
Jaipur Living Zefira 5 x 8 Gold/Gray Indoor Medallion Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug Polyester | RUG148484
Inspired by the vintage perfection of sun-bathed Turkish designs, the Zefira collection showcases detailed traditional motifs that have been updated with on-trend, saturated colorways. The Razia rug boasts a distressed traditional pattern in tones of gold, green, tan, white, and gray. This power-loomed rug features cotton fringe detailing, a natural result of weft yarns, that echoes hand-knotted construction and adds brilliant texture to the plush, durable polypropylene pile. Jaipur Living Zefira 5 x 8 Gold/Gray Indoor Medallion Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug Polyester | RUG148484