ORE International Zebra Storage Ottoman, Zebra Print

Make the ORE International Ottoman the centerpiece of your living room. Featuring a modern style, this ottoman is ideal for adding a sleek touch to your home decor. It is made of fabric and is covered with leather upholstery, which has the ability to resist damage from spills and stains. It has a unique color and design that will surely be the centerpiece for your living space. Designed with a storage area, it is ideal for organizing your towels, linens, and other household items. Color: Zebra Print.