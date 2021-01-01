Zebra Symbol LS4278 Cordless Bluetooth Laser Barcode Scanner, Includes Cradle and USB Cord LS4278-SR20007WR LS4278-SR Series barcode gun

It is called Zebra Symbol now after Zebra acquired Motorola Symbol in 2014. Wide working range, reads good and poor quality bar codes at similar ranges, reducing the need for the user to move the scanner back and forth; Bluetooth Class 2 v1.2 (Serial Port and HID Profiles with authentication and security), cordless scanning with secure wireless transmission of data. Plug-and-play, universal cable Rapid deployment, single cable connects to any computing environment, Powered through host cable Eliminates need for a power supply; simplifies installation. The Symbol LS4278 handheld scanner products are warranted against defects in workmanship and materials for a period of three years.