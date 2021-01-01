From symbol
Symbol (Zebra) DS4308-SR Handheld 1D/2D Barcode Scanner, USB Kit w/ Integrated Stand, Black - DS4308-SR7U2100PZW
Resets the bar for 2D imaging by improving decode performance and snappiness, dramatically improving the user experience, user productivity, throughput and customer wait times Workers can scan 1D, 2D and PDF417 bar codes, in any condition, printed on paper labels or displayed on mobile devices or computer screens The megapixel engine delivers the resolution required for longer-distance scanning, clear photos, sharp signatures, and more accurate OCR data Built to survive a 6-foot/1.83 meter drop to concrete, the DS4308-SR/DL/HD delivers reliable operation despite the inevitable everyday knocks and mishaps Includes: DS4308-SR00007PZWW Scanner w/ Integrated Presentation Stand & CBA-U21-S07ZAR Shielded USB Cable