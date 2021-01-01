From roberto cavalli
Roberto Cavalli - Zebra Dinner Plate - Set of 6
Turn any meal into a wild affair with these Zebrage dinner plates from Roberto Cavalli. Crafted from fine bone china, this set features the designer's famous emblem and a zebra print. Make sure you pair with matching tableware to complete your collection. Key features: * Set of six dinner plates * Material: Fine Bone China * Dimensions: Ø27.5cm * Zebra print design * With Roberto Cavalli logo * Suitable for dishwasher and microwave use