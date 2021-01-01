Monogram ZDT165SIL 18 Inch Wide 8 Place Setting Built-In Fully Integrated Dishwasher with 3 Level Wash System Panel Ready Sanitation and Waste

Monogram ZDT165SIL 18 Inch Wide 8 Place Setting Built-In Fully Integrated Dishwasher with 3 Level Wash System Features: Holds up to 8 place settings Panel-ready design allows for full customization and blends into the surrounding cabinetry seamlessly Fully integrated control panel adds to the seamlessness and keeps the controls hidden on top of the door Choose from 3 cycles and 5 different options to fully customize the wash Stainless steel interior resists corrosion and helps retain heat to save energy and money With only 46 decibels produced, your home life will never be interrupted Three-level wash system provides effective, yet quiet cleaning power Manufacturer warranty includes 2 year limited coverage Product Technologies: Piranha™ Hard Food Disposer: Grinds food into small particles that are easily washed away. Specifications: Place Setting Capacity: 8 Number of Cycles: 3 Number of Options: 5 Number of Racks: 2 Control Type: Push Button Cutlery Tray: No Sanitary Rinse: Yes Spray Arms: 2 dB Rating: 46 Height: 32-3/8" Depth: 23" Width: 18" Amperage: 8.9A Voltage: 120V Built In Dishwashers Panel Ready