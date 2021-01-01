HP ZBook Power G8 Mobile Workstation 15.6" Laptop, Intel i9, 64GB + Memory, 1TB SSD, Windows 10 Pro (4J8L7UT#ABA)

This lightest ZBook provides true mobility for people who push the typical business PC past its breaking point. In the office or in the field, with pro-level performance and a full-size numeric keypad, you have everything to review work and manage projects from anywhere..64GB memory to run multiple programs.1TB SSD enables you to store thousands of files.Its 15.6" display offers 40% more viewable area than a 13.3" screen, so you have more room to spread out your work, and more space to enjoy your movie.12 hours of battery operation.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.Backlit keyboard lets you play day or night.Works on Windows 10 Pro, 64-bit operating system for an intuitive and user-friendly interface.Improved 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2x2 Wi-Fi antenna delivers a stronger, more reliable Internet connection than before.DDR4 RAM: with its higher bandwidth, everything from multitasking to playing games gets a performance boost.Intel Core i9-11900H 8-core processor with up to 4.9GHz speed and 24MB cache memory.Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution for unbelievable pixel-by-pixel image performance