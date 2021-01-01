HP ZBook Firefly 15 G8 Mobile Workstation 15.6" Laptop, Intel i7, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro (51T36UT#ABA)

Our lightest 15" ZBook provides true mobility for people who push the typical business PC past its breaking point. In the office or in the field, with pro-level performance and a full-size numeric keypad, you have everything to review work and manage projects from anywhere..512GB SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds.3GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 quad-core processor with up to 4.8GHz speed and 12MB cache memory.Its 15.6" display offers 40% more viewable area than a 13.3" screen, so you have more room to spread out your work, and more space to enjoy your movie.3-year manufacturer limited warranty.Works on Windows 10 Pro, 64-bit operating system for an intuitive and user-friendly interface.Backlit keyboard lets you play day or night.Improved 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2x2 Wi-Fi antenna delivers a stronger, more reliable Internet connection than before.DDR4 SDRAM memory technology for high-performance solution.14 hours of battery operation.16GB memory to run multiple programs.Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution for unbelievable pixel-by-pixel image performance