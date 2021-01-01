CALHOME barn door upgrades any doorway to achieve a modern or farmhouse chic aesthetic. Our doors are made of solid pine wood and industrial grade hardware. Each piece of wood has natural knot patterns which makes every door unique. The design provides a stunning focal point for any space while also providing high functionality. This easy-to-assemble door will add a touch of contemporary or rustic elegance to any space. CALHOME Zbar Wood Barn Door Red Walnut AB72 36-in x 84-in Walnut 1-Panel Stained Pine Wood Single Barn Door (Hardware Included) in Brown