Zaytoune Wright Single Curtain Rod

Features:Finish: Mounting Bracket Included: YesNumber of Mounting Brackets Included (Size: 84" - 120" W): 2Rod Included: YesNumber of Curtain Rods Included: Wraparound/Blackout Rod: Material: Plastic;MetalMaterial Details: PolyresinMetal Type: Powder Coated Finish: YesFinial Included: YesNumber of Finials Included: 2Hand Rubbed Finish: NoCurtain Rod Hardware Included: YesCurtain Tieback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Tiebacks Included: Compatible Curtain Rod Accessory Part Number: Pieces Included: 1 rod, 2 finials and 2 bracketsPieces Included: 1 rod, 2 finials and 3 bracketsCompatible Curtain Tiebacks Part Number: Solid Wood Construction: NoOutdoor Use: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Shatterproof: NoRust Resistant: NoFade Resistant: NoUV Resistant: NoChip Resistant: NoTarnish Resistant: NoLead Free: YesHand Crafted: NoGlass Component: NoBeveled Glass: Tempered Glass: Frosted Glass: Mounting Location: Outside window frameRemovable Parts: YesTraverse Rod Type: Room Use: Foyer;Bathroom;Kitchen;Bedroom;Living room;Dining roomLicensed Product: NoWeight Capacity: 50Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: ChinaRod Socket Included: NoNumber of Rod Sockets Included: Curtain Holdback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Holdbacks Included: Our Quick Picks: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:ADA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ANSI/WCMA A100.1-2018 Standard: YesCE Certified: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): FIRA Certified: SOR/2019-97 - Corded Window Coverings Regulations: Dimensions:Minimum bracket extension depth : 4"Maximum bracket extension depth: 5.5"The gap that the finial has is a 10mm (0.39") gap between it.Finials screw size: 14Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" - 48" W, 48" - 84" W, 84" - 120" W): 1.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 84" - 120" W): 120Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" - 48" W): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84" W): 84Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 28" - 48" W, 48" - 84" W, 84" - 120" W): 6.75Maximum Bracket Weight: 50Overall Product Weight (Size: 28" - 48" W): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 48" - 84" W): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 84" - 120" W): 4Rod Height - Top to Bottom: 1Rod Diameter: 1Finial Height: 3Finial Width - Side to Side: Finial Opening Diameter: Adjustable Width: YesMaximum Rod/Bar Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" - 48" W): 48Minimum Rod/Bar Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" - 48" W): 28Maximum Rod/Bar Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84" W): 84Maximum Rod/Bar Width - Side to Side (Size: 84" - 120" W): 120Minimum Rod/Bar Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84" W): 48Minimum Rod/Bar Width - Side to Side (Size: 84" - 120" W): 84Accomodates Rod Diameter: 1Assembly:Additional Tools Required (Not Included): Screwdriver;Power DrillAdult Assembly Required