Zaria 30" Wide Tufted Velvet Armchair

This armchair combines luxe fabric and glam accents to create an eye-catching anchor in your living room. It's built with a solid and engineered wood frame, and has flared armrests and a sleek wingback silhouette. The turned legs have a bright silver finish that complements the nailhead trim. This armchair's back is decorated with button tufting for a vintage flair. The velvet upholstery is filled with foam with springs in the seat for just the right amount of support as you sit. Fabric: Blue