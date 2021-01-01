From forte lighting
Forte Lighting Zane 2-Light Black Modern/Contemporary Vanity Light | 5748-02-04
Advertisement
The Zane black finish steel vanity fixture with oversized clear glass shades features simple clean lines for the bath. This family comes in either gold or black finish. Add an Edison style bulb for a more a more transitional look or an 'A' type LED for a more contemporary feel. This 2-light vanity measures 20.75 in. L x 8.25 in. D x 19.75 in. H. Forte Lighting Zane 2-Light Black Modern/Contemporary Vanity Light | 5748-02-04