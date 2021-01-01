From forte lighting

Forte Lighting Zane 2-Light Black Modern/Contemporary Vanity Light | 5748-02-04

Description

The Zane black finish steel vanity fixture with oversized clear glass shades features simple clean lines for the bath. This family comes in either gold or black finish. Add an Edison style bulb for a more a more transitional look or an 'A' type LED for a more contemporary feel. This 2-light vanity measures 20.75 in. L x 8.25 in. D x 19.75 in. H. Forte Lighting Zane 2-Light Black Modern/Contemporary Vanity Light | 5748-02-04

