Surya Zanafi Tassels 8 x 10 Wool Medium Grey Indoor Medallion Global Area Rug in Gray | ZTS2300-810
The Zanafi Tassels Collection features compelling global inspired designs brimming with elegance and grace! The perfect addition for any home, these pieces will add eclectic charm to any room! With their hand tufted construction, these rugs offer an affordable alternative to other handmade constructions while preserving the same natural demeanor and charm. Made with Wool in India, and has Low Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. Surya Zanafi Tassels 8 x 10 Wool Medium Grey Indoor Medallion Global Area Rug in Gray | ZTS2300-810