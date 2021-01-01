ZALU Silicone Case Set Sleeve Skin Pocket Cover Accessories Compatible for Apple Pencil, Soft Grip Pouch with Cap Holder and Protective Nib Cover.

?Compatible with the 9.7 iPad Pro, 10.5 iPad Pro, 12.9 iPad Pro Pencil. The soft silicone case hug your Pencil tightly and prevent from sliding, scuffing or scratching. Cap Holder: Unlike other holder, this design allows you remove easily for charging and protects your Pencil cap from being lost or rolling away. Material: Come with full silicone material, BPA free. Ideal for balance, comfort, durable and easy to use. Easy to take on/off: Extraordinary designed makes it easier to install and remove the iPad Pro Pencil.