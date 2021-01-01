Zali 22" Bedside Table Lamp

Take your design scheme up a few notches with this stunning grey glass table lamp. This lamp features a white linen shade and a 3-way rotary switch on the socket with a 60" clear power cord. Whether used in a living room, on accent tables, or as a pair of bedside nightstand lamps, this item offers the perfect balance of classic style and ambiance. This grey glass table lamp will complete the look of any room in your home! Base Color: Mercury