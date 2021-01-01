From moes home
Zale King Bed In Oatmeal
Solid pine frame with foam padded, decorative headboard|Luxurious king size bed|100% velvet polyester fabric|Some assembly required|.Drift into the ultimate comfort of the contemporary Zale bed. The padded headrest, soft beige color, and tactile velvet finish create a relaxing bedroom atmosphere. Ready to be styled with an artful selection of linen and cushions, the Zale bed will be the focal point of your room for all the right reasons. This design is also available in Queen size.