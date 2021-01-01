Zaina Slatted Rectangle Bamboo Non-Slip Striped Bath Rug

Form and function combine with this Celestine Lattice Bamboo Bath Rug! This natural wood bath mat has an open lattice design with a fresh and modern look. Its unique roll-up structure allows for easy portability and storage. Anti-slip bottom pads ensure safe use and floor protection. Constructed from sturdy bamboo, the mat is eco-friendly, odor and bacteria-resistant, and is finished with a gloss lacquer to prevent water stains. This versatile mat can be used indoors or outdoors. The clean minimalist aesthetic of this bath rug is sure to complement any home decor and will give a zen spa-like feel to your bathroom.