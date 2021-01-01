From ortigia
Ortigia - Zagara Decorated Scented Candle - Orange Wood
Create an inviting ambience in your home with this Zagara candle from Ortigia. Encased within a beautifully decorated glass vessel, it is filled with a warm golden wax that is enriched with the sumptuous scent of orange blossoms and fragrant wood. Key features: * Fragrance notes: orange tree blossoms with a woody base * Dimensions: Ø7xH8cm * Weight: 50g * Burn time: 30-35 hours (approx.) * Warm golden wax * Encased within a glass jar * Features the signature Ortigia design * With two leopards and a palm tree * Paraben free & derived from natural ingredients * Products not tested on animals * Presented in a beautiful gift box * Handmade in Italy