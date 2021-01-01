Zadie Conversation 1 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions

This patio furniture set in unique style is designed to add an elegant look to your courtyard and provide a comfortable reclining feel for your outdoor leisure time.The patio furniture set is made of excellent PE rattan and superior steel frame, which ensure years of worry-free use. Additionally, featuring a wide armrest and high backrest, this conversation doubles comfy. More, space-saving and compact design ensure that it is great for small space. And convenient chat table with tempered glass top is large enough for books, cups, and so on. It is perfect for the garden, patio, poolside, and other outdoor living spaces.If you are looking for such a product, don’t hesitate to buy it!The rugged steel frame is durable and sturdyHigh-quality PE rattan is weather-resistant and fade-resistantThe tempered glass tabletop is fixed by powerful suckersSoft seat cushions are filled with high-density spongeThe zippered cover is removable and washableThe ergonomic design of wide armrest and curved backrestStable non-slip feet ensure users' safetyUnique and chic style suitable for garden, poolside, and balconyEasy to assemble and free maintain Cushion Color: Turquoise