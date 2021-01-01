Zack Full Length Mirror

This series have gold, black in two different colors! Very easy to move here and there, making it hanging, standing or even leaning! Simple and delicate decor easy installing & saving space: Greatly saving your space when it standing or wall-mounted! Please follow the installation instructions to install, easy to operate, no need to worry about taking too much time and effort. Shatterproof: The broken glass will not spill, because of the shatterproof membrane, preventing the glass from falling even if the mirror is impacted by an external force. Perfectly ensure the safety of you and your family Corrosion-resistant alloy frame: the mirror frame is made from aluminum alloy material, which is corrosion-resistant, and the frame will not break, because the corners of the frame are fixed by sturdy metal screws, so you don't have to worry about the stability of the frame. Pretty safe and reliable while providing mirror support satisfaction guarantee: please contact us at the earliest time possible if receiving any broken products, and we will re-send a brand new package. Finish: Black