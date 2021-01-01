From craftmade
Craftmade ZA2124-LED Pillar 8" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured Matte Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Craftmade ZA2124-LED Pillar 8" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIntegrated 10 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Intended for outdoor useCUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for fixture, 3 year for LEDDimensionsHeight: 7-7/8"Width: 4-1/2"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 1.786 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 2-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 502Color Temperature: 3000KWattage: 10 watts Textured Matte Black