Craftmade ZA1811-LED Vincent 7" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Mini Pendant Midnight Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Craftmade ZA1811-LED Vincent 7" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Mini Pendant FeaturesFixture includes a clear seeded glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed Rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 22-1/2"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Shade Height: 10-1/4"Shade Width: 4-13/16"Shade Depth: 1/8"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 800Wattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Midnight