From craftmade
Craftmade ZA1712-LED Montcrest 15-1/8" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Midnight Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Craftmade ZA1712-LED Montcrest 15-1/8" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelFixture includes a clear outer / frosted inner glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 15-1/8"Width: 10"Extension: 6-1/2"Backplate Height: 9-1/2"Backplate Width: 5-7/8"Backplate Depth: 13/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 800Wattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Midnight