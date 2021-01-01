Craftmade ZA1325-LED Vailridge Single Light 19-3/4" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Single Head Post Light Stainless Steel Outdoor Lighting Post Lights

From craftmade
Craftmade ZA1325-LED Vailridge Single Light 19-3/4" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Single Head Post Light
Craftmade ZA1325-LED Vailridge Single Light 19-3/4" Tall Integrated LED Outdoor Single Head Post Light FeaturesConstructed from stainless steelFixture includes a white frosted glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed Rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 19-3/4"Width: 9"Depth: 9"Shade Height: 15-3/8"Shade Width: 5-1/8"Shade Diameter: 2-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 800Wattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Single Head Post Lights Stainless Steel