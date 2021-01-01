Zurn Z871C6-XL-HS AquaSpec Gooseneck Lead Free Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with 6" Metal Wrist Blades Hose and Spray Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen

Zurn Z871C6-XL-HS AquaSpec Gooseneck Lead Free Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with 6" Metal Wrist Blades, Hose and Spray Zurn Gooseneck Lead Free Double Handle Kitchen Faucet with 6" Metal Wrist Blades, Hose and Spray from the AquaSpec CollectionPolished chrome-plated 8" [203mm] brass deck faucet with an 8" [203mm] centerline rigid or swing gooseneck spout and quarter turn ceramic disc cartridges. Unit is furnished with a 2.2 GPM [8.3 L] pressure compensating aerator (complying with ANSI A112.18.1 Standard for flow), 6" [152mm] vandal resistant color-coded metal wrist blade handles, mounting hardware and 1/2" NPSM coupling nuts for standard lavatory risers.Zurn Lead Free products (-XL), is the line of durable, high quality brass faucets and fixtures that are designed and manufactured to comply with state laws and local codes that mandate lead content levels. Zurn Lead Free products (-XL) are manufactured with less than one quarter of one percent (0.25%) total lead content by weighted average.Features:Hose and SprayMade from high quality brass Double Handle Polished Chrome