Zurn Z842B4-XL-2F Wall Mounted Lead Free Double Handle Sink Faucet with 4" Metal Wrist Blades and 2.2 GPM Vandal-Resistant Pressure Compensating Aerator from the AquaSpec Collection

Polished chrome-plated cast brass 8" [203mm] sink faucet with quarter turn ceramic disc cartridges, 3/8" [10mm] short swivel inlets providing adjustable centers from 7-1/4" [184mm] to 8-3/4" [222mm] and a 5-3/8" [137mm] centerline rigid or swing gooseneck spout with a 2.2 GPM [8.3 L] pressure compensating aerator (complying with ANSI A112.18.1 Standard for flow). Unit is furnished with 4" [102mm] vandal-resistant color-coded metal wrist blade handles.

Zurn Lead Free products (-XL), is the line of durable, high quality brass faucets and fixtures that are designed and manufactured to comply with state laws and local codes that mandate lead content levels. Zurn Lead Free products (-XL) are manufactured with less than one quarter of one percent (0.25%) total lead content by weighted average.

Features:
2.2 GPM Vandal-Resistant Pressure Compensating Aerator
Made from high quality brass 
Double Handle 
Polished Chrome